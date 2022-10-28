Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,918 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 19.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,185 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

