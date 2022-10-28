Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.43 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

