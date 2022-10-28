Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.43 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.