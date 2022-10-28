Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Ares Capital worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

