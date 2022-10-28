Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX opened at $71.91 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

