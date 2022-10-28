Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

