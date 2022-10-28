Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,170 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $100.55 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

