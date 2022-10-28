Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

