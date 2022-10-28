Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,159.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4,234.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 486.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.