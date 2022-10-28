Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.