Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 310,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

APD opened at $249.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

