Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $331.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

