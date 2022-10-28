DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.92 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $4,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

