Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,058 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.64 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

