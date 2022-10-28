Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

BIIB opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

