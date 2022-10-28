Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

