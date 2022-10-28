Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,680 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

