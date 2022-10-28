Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

