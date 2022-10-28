FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,768 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Etsy by 159.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

