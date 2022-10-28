DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

