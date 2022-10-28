Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

CINF stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

