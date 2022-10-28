Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.