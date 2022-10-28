Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

