Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 288,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

