Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,317 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.