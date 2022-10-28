DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

