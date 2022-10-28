CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

NYSE CBRE opened at $70.27 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

