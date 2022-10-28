NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.