The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.0 %

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.