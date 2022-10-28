Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

