Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

