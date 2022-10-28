Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 377.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 341.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $351.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.34 and its 200-day moving average is $316.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.13.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

