Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,027 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

