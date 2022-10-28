Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.