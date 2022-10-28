CX Institutional Invests $33,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 183,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 410.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $216.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

