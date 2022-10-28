Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,235. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

