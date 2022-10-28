298,625 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

