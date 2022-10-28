Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

International Paper stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

