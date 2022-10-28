Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

