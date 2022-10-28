Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 29,015 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Gartner worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $292.07 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

