Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

