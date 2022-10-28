Xponance Inc. Sells 41,946 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,946 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

