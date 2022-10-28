Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 45,302 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

