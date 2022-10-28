Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 44,576 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

