Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 30.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in McKesson by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK stock opened at $388.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $389.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.43 and a 200 day moving average of $338.02.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

