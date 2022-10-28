Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

