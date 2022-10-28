Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:NVS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
