Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

