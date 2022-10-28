Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

