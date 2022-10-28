Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

