AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

