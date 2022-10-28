Assetmark Inc. Acquires 741 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

